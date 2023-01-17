By HARM VENHUIZEN

Associated Press/Report for America

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Wisconsin lawmakers have rejected calls from Gov. Tony Evers and other Democrats to ask voters whether the state should continue to ban abortions, opting instead to advance a ballot question on welfare eligibility. The advisory referendum from Republicans seeks to ask April voters’ views on work-search requirements for receiving welfare. Democrats argued Tuesday that the Legislature should focus on abortion, citing data from polls that show a majority of the state’s residents support legal abortion. The Senate also gave its final approval to a constitutional amendment that would make it harder for violent criminals to get out of jail on bail.

