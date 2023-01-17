The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appleton East 52, Appleton North 44

Aquinas 75, La Crosse Central 47

Arcadia 57, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 46

Ashland 39, Medford Area 34

Assumption 75, Newman Catholic 38

Athens 60, Abbotsford 42

Auburndale 50, Stratford 34

Bangor 49, Wonewoc-Center 30

Baraboo 64, Monroe 39

Beaver Dam 64, Stoughton 41

Brillion 64, Reedsville 49

Brookwood 59, New Lisbon 33

Caledonia, Minn. 53, Onalaska 44

Cashton 55, Necedah 31

Catholic Memorial 79, Kenosha Indian Trail 41

Central Wisconsin Christian 50, Cambria-Friesland 41

Clayton 74, Birchwood 30

Clear Lake 58, Grantsburg 54

DeForest 51, Milton 37

Delavan-Darien 44, Whitewater 40

Eau Claire North 87, Wausau East 65

Florence 67, Elcho 20

Fond du Lac 66, D.C. Everest 34

Fox Valley Lutheran 76, Waupaca 33

Frederic 45, Webster 23

Freedom 65, Clintonville 28

Germantown 90, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 45

Glenwood City 46, Bruce 27

Green Bay Southwest 55, Green Bay Preble 43

Greenfield 54, Elkhorn Area 28

Gresham Community 55, Menominee Indian 44

Homestead 63, Milwaukee DSHA 42

Hudson 59, Prescott 39

Hustisford 55, Waterloo 50

Iola-Scandinavia 70, Port Edwards 22

Kenosha Bradford 83, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 39

Kenosha Tremper 69, Burlington 52

Kickapoo 73, De Soto 8

Laconia 74, Lomira 27

Lake Country Lutheran 74, Saint Francis 34

Laona-Wabeno 41, Three Lakes 24

Marathon 49, Edgar 47

Marinette 47, Luxemburg-Casco 40

Martin Luther 56, Racine Lutheran 31

Menasha 62, Shawano 31

Milwaukee South 70, Milwaukee Madison 50

Mineral Point 66, Belleville 46

Mishicot 60, New Holstein 31

Monona Grove 47, Waunakee 46

Neenah 62, Marshfield 54

New Auburn 49, Winter 46

North Fond du Lac 56, Mayville 37

Notre Dame 83, Ashwaubenon 28

Oak Creek 47, Hamilton 37

Oconto 59, Valders 51

Oconto Falls 28, Little Chute 27

Omro 58, St. Marys Springs 34

Oregon 62, Portage 11

Pewaukee 74, Brookfield Central 41

Phillips 82, Prentice 49

Platteville 61, Wisconsin Dells 52

Plum City 46, Independence 31

Prairie Farm 87, Lake Holcombe 24

River Falls 55, Osceola 51

River Ridge 46, Boscobel 35

Royall 63, Hillsboro 53

Saint Thomas More 66, Shoreland Lutheran 43

Salam School 50, Augustine Prep 47

Sauk Prairie 50, Edgewood 38

Seneca 39, Weston 27

Sheboygan North 59, Bay Port 47

Sheboygan South 57, Manitowoc Lincoln 53

Shiocton 57, Pacelli 46

Shullsburg 56, Iowa-Grant 50

Siren 69, Shell Lake 46

St. Mary Catholic 69, Lourdes Academy 57

Stevens Point 67, Chippewa Falls 46

Superior 79, Rice Lake 56

The Prairie School 73, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 27

Turtle Lake 40, Northwood 35

Union Grove 76, New Berlin West 64

Unity 50, Luck 22

University School of Milwaukee 80, Kenosha Christian Life 49

Watertown 50, Fort Atkinson 24

Watertown Luther Prep 69, Heritage Christian 45

Waunakee 67, Monroe 14

Waupun 51, Randolph 49

Wausau West 51, Eau Claire Memorial 47

Wauwatosa West 76, Waukesha North 44

Wauzeka-Steuben 63, North Crawford 32

West Allis Nathan Hale 52, Waukesha South 37

West De Pere 80, Green Bay East 29

Westby 35, Luther 31

Westfield Area 62, Tomah 41

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 75, Campbellsport 27

Wisconsin Heights 42, Parkview 39

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 63, Rhinelander 54

Wrightstown 65, Denmark 54

Xavier 48, Seymour 22

