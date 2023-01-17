The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altoona 47, Baldwin-Woodville 45

Appleton East 57, Appleton North 41

Augusta 62, Gilmanton 53

Barneveld 60, Black Hawk 42

Barron 56, Ashland 44

Belleville 88, Cambridge 59

Bloomer 63, Stanley-Boyd 33

Boyceville 75, Glenwood City 49

Brookfield Central 67, Franklin 65

Brookfield East 82, West Allis Central 62

Burlington 53, Fort Atkinson 42

Cameron 84, Spooner 38

Catholic Memorial 63, Nicolet 49

Central Wisconsin Christian 53, Cambria-Friesland 32

Chilton 58, Saint Lawrence Seminary 31

Columbus 60, Watertown Luther Prep 53

Columbus Catholic 68, Gilman 26

Crivitz 70, Wausaukee 35

Cuba City 89, Riverdale 56

D.C. Everest 55, Eau Claire North 53

Darlington 48, Fennimore 43

Durand 54, Mondovi 50

Eau Claire Memorial 84, La Crosse Central 74

Elk Mound 56, Spring Valley 44

Fall Creek 72, Cadott 50

Frederic 60, Webster 56

Freedom 44, Clintonville 43

Gibraltar 67, Sturgeon Bay 58

Gillett 64, Suring 32

Grantsburg 50, Clear Lake 40

Green Bay Southwest 60, Green Bay Preble 52

Heritage Christian 79, Living Word Lutheran 59

Highland 68, Cassville 35

Hillsboro 73, La Farge 42

Howards Grove 51, Sheboygan Area Luth. 49, OT

Hurley 90, South Shore 47

Kaukauna 70, Kimberly 46

Kenosha Bradford 83, Milwaukee Lutheran 39

Kewaskum 75, Lomira 57

Kiel 80, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 64

Kohler 81, Mishicot 48

La Crosse Logan 73, Holmen 58

Ladysmith 78, Cumberland 63

Loyal 64, Greenwood 27

Manitowoc Lincoln 59, Sheboygan South 50, OT

Manitowoc Lutheran 72, Random Lake 55

Marathon 67, Mosinee 60

Marion 64, Bowler 63

Martin Luther 74, Racine Lutheran 68

Martin Luther 76, Pius XI Catholic 69

Mauston 41, Reedsburg Area 38

McDonell Central 88, Thorp 53

McFarland 81, East Troy 32

Menomonie 62, Sparta 55

Middleton 61, Janesville Craig 48

Mineral Point 73, Boscobel 43

Monona Grove 69, Badger 58

Monticello 55, Albany 43

Mount Horeb 58, Burlington 49

Mount Horeb 60, Dodgeville 52

Neillsville 85, Spencer 45

New Glarus 54, Waterloo 37

Niagara 61, Lena 50

Northland Lutheran 74, Gresham Community 46

Notre Dame 58, Ashwaubenon 55

Oneida Nation 71, Saint Thomas Aquinas 48

Oostburg 64, Reedsville 53

Peshtigo 72, Oconto 61

Pittsville 61, Rosholt 21

Plymouth 81, Roncalli 42

Potosi 73, Benton 55

Racine Case 64, Oregon 62

Racine St. Catherine’s 60, Catholic Central 41

River Ridge 71, Belmont 35

Saint Croix Central 71, Ellsworth 64

Saint Thomas More 60, Shoreland Lutheran 41

Saint Thomas More 65, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 50

Seymour 63, Green Bay West 28

Sheboygan North 77, Bay Port 71

Shell Lake 67, Siren 47

Solon Springs 79, Lac Courte Oreilles 37

Somerset 66, Amery 60

Southern Door 63, Kewaunee 59

Southwestern 66, Iowa-Grant 39

St. Croix Falls 59, Hayward 36

Turtle Lake 59, Northwood 49

Unity 64, Luck 30

University Lake/Trinity 45, Eastbrook Academy 33

University School of Milwaukee 77, Cristo Rey Jesuit 36

Wautoma 82, Lourdes Academy 60

West Allis Nathan Hale 61, Campbellsport 56

West Bend West 74, Mayville 64

West Salem 87, La Crosse Logan 56

Weyauwega-Fremont 67, Amherst 64

Whitnall 58, Oak Creek 52

Winneconne 65, Menasha 54

Wisconsin Dells 83, Baraboo 67

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..