The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altoona 47, Baldwin-Woodville 45
Appleton East 57, Appleton North 41
Augusta 62, Gilmanton 53
Barneveld 60, Black Hawk 42
Barron 56, Ashland 44
Belleville 88, Cambridge 59
Bloomer 63, Stanley-Boyd 33
Boyceville 75, Glenwood City 49
Brookfield Central 67, Franklin 65
Brookfield East 82, West Allis Central 62
Burlington 53, Fort Atkinson 42
Cameron 84, Spooner 38
Catholic Memorial 63, Nicolet 49
Central Wisconsin Christian 53, Cambria-Friesland 32
Chilton 58, Saint Lawrence Seminary 31
Columbus 60, Watertown Luther Prep 53
Columbus Catholic 68, Gilman 26
Crivitz 70, Wausaukee 35
Cuba City 89, Riverdale 56
D.C. Everest 55, Eau Claire North 53
Darlington 48, Fennimore 43
Durand 54, Mondovi 50
Eau Claire Memorial 84, La Crosse Central 74
Elk Mound 56, Spring Valley 44
Fall Creek 72, Cadott 50
Frederic 60, Webster 56
Freedom 44, Clintonville 43
Gibraltar 67, Sturgeon Bay 58
Gillett 64, Suring 32
Grantsburg 50, Clear Lake 40
Green Bay Southwest 60, Green Bay Preble 52
Heritage Christian 79, Living Word Lutheran 59
Highland 68, Cassville 35
Hillsboro 73, La Farge 42
Howards Grove 51, Sheboygan Area Luth. 49, OT
Hurley 90, South Shore 47
Kaukauna 70, Kimberly 46
Kenosha Bradford 83, Milwaukee Lutheran 39
Kewaskum 75, Lomira 57
Kiel 80, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 64
Kohler 81, Mishicot 48
La Crosse Logan 73, Holmen 58
Ladysmith 78, Cumberland 63
Loyal 64, Greenwood 27
Manitowoc Lincoln 59, Sheboygan South 50, OT
Manitowoc Lutheran 72, Random Lake 55
Marathon 67, Mosinee 60
Marion 64, Bowler 63
Martin Luther 74, Racine Lutheran 68
Martin Luther 76, Pius XI Catholic 69
Mauston 41, Reedsburg Area 38
McDonell Central 88, Thorp 53
McFarland 81, East Troy 32
Menomonie 62, Sparta 55
Middleton 61, Janesville Craig 48
Mineral Point 73, Boscobel 43
Monona Grove 69, Badger 58
Monticello 55, Albany 43
Mount Horeb 58, Burlington 49
Mount Horeb 60, Dodgeville 52
Neillsville 85, Spencer 45
New Glarus 54, Waterloo 37
Niagara 61, Lena 50
Northland Lutheran 74, Gresham Community 46
Notre Dame 58, Ashwaubenon 55
Oneida Nation 71, Saint Thomas Aquinas 48
Oostburg 64, Reedsville 53
Peshtigo 72, Oconto 61
Pittsville 61, Rosholt 21
Plymouth 81, Roncalli 42
Potosi 73, Benton 55
Racine Case 64, Oregon 62
Racine St. Catherine’s 60, Catholic Central 41
River Ridge 71, Belmont 35
Saint Croix Central 71, Ellsworth 64
Saint Thomas More 60, Shoreland Lutheran 41
Saint Thomas More 65, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 50
Seymour 63, Green Bay West 28
Sheboygan North 77, Bay Port 71
Shell Lake 67, Siren 47
Solon Springs 79, Lac Courte Oreilles 37
Somerset 66, Amery 60
Southern Door 63, Kewaunee 59
Southwestern 66, Iowa-Grant 39
St. Croix Falls 59, Hayward 36
Turtle Lake 59, Northwood 49
Unity 64, Luck 30
University Lake/Trinity 45, Eastbrook Academy 33
University School of Milwaukee 77, Cristo Rey Jesuit 36
Wautoma 82, Lourdes Academy 60
West Allis Nathan Hale 61, Campbellsport 56
West Bend West 74, Mayville 64
West Salem 87, La Crosse Logan 56
Weyauwega-Fremont 67, Amherst 64
Whitnall 58, Oak Creek 52
Winneconne 65, Menasha 54
Wisconsin Dells 83, Baraboo 67
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..