The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arcadia 57, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 46
Ashland 39, Medford Area 34
Athens 60, Abbotsford 42
Auburndale 50, Stratford 34
Bangor 49, Wonewoc-Center 30
Baraboo 64, Monroe 39
Beaver Dam 64, Stoughton 41
Brillion 64, Reedsville 49
Cashton 55, Necedah 31
Catholic Memorial 79, Kenosha Indian Trail 41
Clayton 74, Birchwood 30
Delavan-Darien 44, Whitewater 40
Eau Claire North 87, Wausau East 65
Florence 67, Elcho 20
Fond du Lac 66, D.C. Everest 34
Frederic 45, Webster 23
Freedom 65, Clintonville 28
Germantown 90, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 45
Glenwood City 46, Bruce 27
Green Bay Southwest 55, Green Bay Preble 43
Greenfield 54, Elkhorn Area 28
Homestead 63, Milwaukee DSHA 42
Hudson 59, Prescott 39
Iola-Scandinavia 70, Port Edwards 22
Kenosha Bradford 83, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 39
Kenosha Tremper 69, Burlington 52
Kickapoo 73, De Soto 8
Laconia 74, Lomira 27
Laona-Wabeno 41, Three Lakes 24
Marathon 49, Edgar 47
Marinette 47, Luxemburg-Casco 40
Menasha 62, Shawano 31
Milwaukee South 70, Milwaukee Madison 50
Mineral Point 66, Belleville 46
Mishicot 60, New Holstein 31
Monona Grove 47, Waunakee 46
Neenah 62, Marshfield 54
Notre Dame 83, Ashwaubenon 28
Oconto Falls 28, Little Chute 27
Omro 58, St. Marys Springs 34
Oregon 62, Portage 11
Pewaukee 74, Brookfield Central 41
Platteville 58, Wisconsin Dells 50
Plum City 46, Independence 31
Saint Thomas More 66, Shoreland Lutheran 43
Sauk Prairie 50, Edgewood 38
Seneca 39, Weston 27
Shullsburg 56, Iowa-Grant 50
Siren 69, Shell Lake 46
St. Mary Catholic 69, Lourdes Academy 57
Stevens Point 67, Chippewa Falls 46
Superior 79, Rice Lake 56
Turtle Lake 40, Northwood 35
Union Grove 76, New Berlin West 64
Unity 50, Luck 22
University School of Milwaukee 80, Kenosha Christian Life 49
Watertown 50, Fort Atkinson 24
Waunakee 67, Monroe 14
Waupun 51, Randolph 49
Wausau West 51, Eau Claire Memorial 47
Wauwatosa West 76, Waukesha North 44
Wauzeka-Steuben 63, North Crawford 32
West Allis Nathan Hale 52, Waukesha South 37
West De Pere 80, Green Bay East 29
Westby 35, Luther 31
Westfield Area 62, Tomah 41
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 75, Campbellsport 27
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 63, Rhinelander 54
Xavier 48, Seymour 22
