The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appleton East 57, Appleton North 41
Augusta 62, Gilmanton 53
Cameron 84, Spooner 38
Chilton 58, Saint Lawrence Seminary 31
Cuba City 89, Riverdale 56
Freedom 44, Clintonville 43
Grantsburg 50, Clear Lake 40
Kenosha Bradford 83, Milwaukee Lutheran 39
La Crosse Logan 73, Holmen 58
Martin Luther 76, Pius XI Catholic 69
McFarland 81, East Troy 32
Mount Horeb 58, Burlington 49
Racine Case 64, Oregon 62
Racine St. Catherine’s 60, Catholic Central 41
Saint Thomas More 65, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 50
University Lake/Trinity 45, Eastbrook Academy 33
University School of Milwaukee 77, Cristo Rey Jesuit 36
Wautoma 82, Lourdes Academy 60
Whitnall 58, Oak Creek 52
Wisconsin Dells 83, Baraboo 67
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..