BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 63, Pecatonica 41

Almond-Bancroft 57, Wild Rose 25

Altoona 47, Baldwin-Woodville 45

Appleton East 57, Appleton North 41

Aquinas 69, Westby 47

Argyle 70, Juda 21

Audubon Tech and Communication 82, Milwaukee Arts 50

Augusta 62, Gilmanton 53

Barneveld 60, Black Hawk 42

Barron 56, Ashland 44

Bayfield 70, Butternut 38

Belleville 88, Cambridge 59

Big Foot 69, Clinton 54

Bloomer 63, Stanley-Boyd 33

Boyceville 75, Glenwood City 49

Brookfield Central 67, Franklin 65

Brookfield East 82, West Allis Central 62

Burlington 53, Fort Atkinson 42

Cameron 84, Spooner 38

Catholic Memorial 63, Nicolet 49

Cedar Grove-Belgium 45, Hilbert 44

Central Wisconsin Christian 53, Cambria-Friesland 32

Chilton 58, Saint Lawrence Seminary 31

Cochrane-Fountain City 75, Independence 57

Colfax 52, Elmwood/Plum City 49

Columbus 60, Watertown Luther Prep 53

Columbus Catholic 68, Gilman 26

Crivitz 70, Wausaukee 35

Cuba City 89, Riverdale 56

D.C. Everest 55, Eau Claire North 53

Darlington 48, Fennimore 43

Deerfield 74, Fall River 63

Durand 54, Mondovi 50

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 52, Blair-Taylor 40

Eau Claire Memorial 84, La Crosse Central 74

Edgerton 94, Evansville 84

Elk Mound 56, Spring Valley 44

Fall Creek 72, Cadott 50

Flambeau 63, Cornell 44

Fond du Lac 58, Wauwatosa West 50

Frederic 60, Webster 56

Freedom 44, Clintonville 43

Gibraltar 67, Sturgeon Bay 58

Gillett 64, Suring 32

Grantsburg 50, Clear Lake 40

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 102, Sevastopol 32

Green Bay Southwest 60, Green Bay Preble 52

Heritage Christian 79, Living Word Lutheran 59

Highland 68, Cassville 35

Hillsboro 73, La Farge 42

Horicon 87, North Fond du Lac 62

Howards Grove 51, Sheboygan Area Luth. 49, OT

Hurley 90, South Shore 47

Jefferson 70, Brodhead 60

Johnson Creek 53, Rio 50

Kaukauna 70, Kimberly 46

Kenosha Indian Trail 75, Wilmot Union 73

Kewaskum 75, Lomira 57

Kiel 80, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 64

Kohler 81, Mishicot 48

La Crosse Logan 73, Holmen 58

Ladysmith 78, Cumberland 63

Lake Mills 75, Poynette 66

Lakeside Lutheran 69, Lodi 42

Loyal 64, Greenwood 27

Madison La Follette 86, Verona Area 74

Madison Memorial 63, Madison East 60

Manawa 51, Iola-Scandinavia 48

Manitowoc Lincoln 59, Sheboygan South 50, OT

Manitowoc Lutheran 72, Random Lake 55

Marathon 67, Mosinee 60

Marion 64, Bowler 63

Markesan 83, Ripon 70

Marshall 41, Wisconsin Heights 38

Martin Luther 74, Racine Lutheran 68

Martin Luther 76, Pius XI Catholic 69

Mauston 41, Reedsburg Area 38

McDonell Central 88, Thorp 53

McFarland 81, East Troy 32

Melrose-Mindoro 47, Lincoln 44

Menominee Indian 74, Bonduel 66

Menomonie 62, Sparta 55

Middleton 61, Janesville Craig 48

Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 81, Milwaukee Juneau 71

Milwaukee Bradley Tech 66, Milwaukee North 60

Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 101, Milw. Washington 68

Milwaukee King 80, Milwaukee Riverside University 48

Milwaukee Lutheran 72, Kenosha Bradford 63

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 59, Milwaukee School of Languages 45

Milwaukee Saint Anthony 48, Tenor/Veritas Co-op 43

Milwaukee Vincent 89, Milwaukee Golda Meir 79

Mineral Point 73, Boscobel 43

Monona Grove 69, Badger 58

Montello 61, Madison Country Day 60

Monticello 55, Albany 43

Mount Horeb 58, Burlington 49

Mount Horeb 60, Dodgeville 52

Neillsville 85, Spencer 45

New Auburn 60, Winter 45

New Berlin Eisenhower 83, Delavan-Darien 41

New Glarus 54, Waterloo 37

New Richmond 64, Superior 52

Niagara 61, Lena 50

Northland Lutheran 74, Gresham Community 46

Northwestern 111, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 64

Notre Dame 58, Ashwaubenon 55

Omro 70, Berlin 64

Oneida Nation 71, Saint Thomas Aquinas 48

Oostburg 64, Reedsville 53

Osseo-Fairchild 49, Regis 47, OT

Owen-Withee 72, Colby 48

Ozaukee 69, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 51

Pacelli 69, Port Edwards 53

Peshtigo 72, Oconto 61

Pewaukee 87, Greendale 42

Pittsville 61, Rosholt 21

Plymouth 81, Roncalli 42

Potosi 73, Benton 55

Prairie Farm 73, Lake Holcombe 64

Pulaski 69, Luxemburg-Casco 59

Racine Case 64, Oregon 62

Racine St. Catherine’s 60, Catholic Central 41

River Ridge 71, Belmont 35

River Valley 52, Viroqua 51

Saint Croix Central 71, Ellsworth 64

Saint Thomas More 60, Shoreland Lutheran 41

Saint Thomas More 65, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 50

Salam School 80, Augustine Prep 57

Seymour 63, Green Bay West 28

Sheboygan North 77, Bay Port 71

Shell Lake 67, Siren 47

Shiocton 76, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 49

Solon Springs 79, Lac Courte Oreilles 37

Somerset 66, Amery 60

Southern Door 63, Kewaunee 59

Southwestern 66, Iowa-Grant 39

St. Croix Falls 59, Hayward 36

St. Mary Catholic 86, Sheboygan Christian 52

Stevens Point 46, DeForest 31

Sun Prairie West 86, Janesville Parker 75

The Prairie School 78, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 66

Turner 93, Whitewater 27

Turtle Lake 59, Northwood 49

Unity 64, Luck 30

University Lake/Trinity 45, Eastbrook Academy 33

University School of Milwaukee 77, Cristo Rey Jesuit 36

Washburn 65, Drummond 61

Waukesha West 61, Cudahy 54

Waukon, Iowa 49, Prairie du Chien 48

Wausau East 73, Antigo 48

Wautoma 82, Lourdes Academy 60

West Allis Nathan Hale 61, Campbellsport 56

West Bend West 74, Mayville 64

West Salem 87, La Crosse Logan 56

Weyauwega-Fremont 67, Amherst 64

Whitnall 58, Oak Creek 52

Winneconne 65, Menasha 54

Wisconsin Dells 86, Baraboo 74

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 60, Rhinelander 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Northland Pines vs. Merrill, ppd.

