BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Algoma 78, Stockbridge 30
Appleton West 58, Stevens Point 57
Arcadia 66, Whitehall 52
Bangor 76, New Lisbon 59
Beloit Memorial 88, Madison West 85
Benton 72, Belmont 41
Black Hawk 46, Monticello 45
Black River Falls 67, Ellsworth 49
Brillion 84, New Holstein 34
Brookfield Academy 74, Heritage Christian 61
Cambria-Friesland 53, Hustisford 36
Campbellsport 58, Laconia 54
Cashton 68, De Soto 39
Chilton 70, Two Rivers 60
Cochrane-Fountain City 53, Eleva-Strum 50
Colfax 68, Boyceville 50
Crivitz 69, Shiocton 59
Darlington 61, Royall 49
Deerfield 69, Monroe 60
Denmark 64, Wrightstown 61
East Troy 74, Jefferson 51
Eau Claire Memorial 81, Chippewa Falls 68
Edgar 62, Abbotsford 46
Edgewood 72, Platteville 55
Fall River 66, Tomahawk 45
Florence 75, Gresham Community 22
Fox Valley Lutheran 72, Denmark 69
Fox Valley Lutheran 72, Waupaca 45
Germantown 63, West Allis Nathan Hale 56
Gilmanton 62, Independence 60
Grantsburg 64, Luck 62
Hillsboro 66, North Crawford 57
Hortonville 78, Kimberly 75
Howards Grove 53, New Holstein 31
Iowa-Grant 65, Boscobel 63
Ithaca 85, New Lisbon 72
Janesville Craig 69, Madison East 62
Janesville Craig 70, Sun Prairie 67
Kiel 96, North Fond du Lac 51
La Crosse Central 76, Menomonie 44
Lancaster 60, Boscobel 58
Little Chute 78, Oconto Falls 46
Luxemburg-Casco 75, Marinette 70
Marathon 65, Auburndale 55
Marshfield 58, Brookfield East 39
McDonell Central 61, Bloomer 57
Milwaukee School of Languages 49, Cristo Rey Jesuit 35
Necedah 60, New Lisbon 51
Neenah 69, Appleton North 49
Neenah 81, Appleton East 68
Neillsville 77, Gilman 27
New Glarus 70, Poynette 65
New Lisbon 80, La Farge 62
New London 69, Waupun 47
Newman Catholic 73, Edgar 59
North Crawford 78, Wonewoc-Center 27
Oconomowoc 61, Watertown 59
Osceola 65, Ladysmith 60
Owen-Withee 70, Loyal 39
Pardeeville 55, Westfield Area 54
Pardeeville 58, Dodgeland 33
Phillips 65, Abbotsford 57
Phillips 65, Butternut 10
Pittsville 68, Tri-County 16
Plum City 73, Cadott 62
Plymouth 75, Reedsburg Area 48
Prairie du Chien 54, River Valley 34
Racine St. Catherine’s 74, Prescott 41
Reedsburg Area 74, Tomah 51
Rib Lake 73, Phillips 70
Rice Lake 73, Altoona 67
River Ridge 58, Pecatonica 40
Seneca 47, North Crawford 38
Shell Lake 56, New Auburn 34
Shell Lake 64, Northwood 57
Shullsburg 81, Orangeville, Ill. 57
Somerset 73, Barron 47
Spencer 67, Auburndale 24
St. Croix Falls 56, Spooner 40
St. Marys Springs 91, New Holstein 57
Stanley-Boyd 59, Regis 51
Tartan, Minn. 52, Hudson 47
Valders 52, Sheboygan Falls 37
Valders 63, Kewaunee 62
Waterford 80, Wilmot Union 78
Waukesha West 65, Kettle Moraine 54
Wauzeka-Steuben 72, Seneca 62
Wauzeka-Steuben 80, Kickapoo 61
Wayland Academy 57, Palmyra-Eagle 52
Webster 55, Clear Lake 45
West Salem 83, Arcadia 43
Westfield Area 58, Necedah 38
Whitnall 61, Milwaukee Lutheran 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bruce vs. Siren, ppd.
Highland vs. River Ridge, ppd.
Lakeland vs. Wausau East, ppd.
Medford Area vs. Stratford, ccd.
White Lake vs. Phelps, ppd.
