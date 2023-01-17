By TOM KERTSCHER

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday scored a season-high 37 points and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Toronto Raptors 130-122. The Bucks, playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo for the fourth consecutive game, shot 19 for 39 from 3-point range. Fred Van Vleet led Toronto with 39 points, tying his season high. Gary Trent Jr. added 28 and Pascal Siakam 23.

