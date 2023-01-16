LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner has filed for bankruptcy in Nevada. Lehner and his wife, Donya, say they owe up to $50 million to dozens of creditors. The Dec. 30 filing offers a glimpse into the couple’s financial problems despite Lehner’s five-year, $25 million contract with the Knights. Lehner says he owes nearly $4 million to a Wisconsin company that sued the player and his father after they failed to make payments on a business loan. Lehner also listed in the bankruptcy filing debt to a reptile breeder who sold him a snake collection in 2017 worth $1.2 million. Lehner keeps the snake at his reptile farm in Plato, Missouri.

