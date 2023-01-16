The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algoma 78, Stockbridge 30

Appleton West 58, Stevens Point 57

Arcadia 66, Whitehall 52

Bangor 76, New Lisbon 59

Beloit Memorial 88, Madison West 85

Benton 72, Belmont 41

Black River Falls 67, Ellsworth 49

Brillion 84, New Holstein 34

Brookfield Academy 74, Heritage Christian 61

Cambria-Friesland 53, Hustisford 36

Campbellsport 58, Laconia 54

Cashton 68, De Soto 39

Chilton 70, Two Rivers 60

Cochrane-Fountain City 53, Eleva-Strum 50

Colfax 68, Boyceville 50

Crivitz 69, Shiocton 59

Darlington 61, Royall 49

Deerfield 69, Monroe 60

Denmark 64, Wrightstown 61

East Troy 74, Jefferson 51

Eau Claire Memorial 81, Chippewa Falls 68

Edgar 62, Abbotsford 46

Edgewood 72, Platteville 55

Fall River 66, Tomahawk 45

Florence 75, Gresham Community 22

Fox Valley Lutheran 72, Denmark 69

Fox Valley Lutheran 72, Waupaca 45

Germantown 63, West Allis Nathan Hale 56

Gilmanton 62, Independence 60

Grantsburg 64, Luck 62

Hillsboro 66, North Crawford 57

Hortonville 78, Kimberly 75

Howards Grove 53, New Holstein 31

Iowa-Grant 65, Boscobel 63

Ithaca 85, New Lisbon 72

Janesville Craig 69, Madison East 62

Janesville Craig 70, Sun Prairie 67

Kiel 96, North Fond du Lac 51

La Crosse Central 76, Menomonie 44

Lancaster 60, Boscobel 58

Little Chute 78, Oconto Falls 46

Luxemburg-Casco 75, Marinette 70

Marathon 65, Auburndale 55

Marshfield 58, Brookfield East 39

McDonell Central 61, Bloomer 57

Milwaukee School of Languages 49, Cristo Rey Jesuit 35

Necedah 60, New Lisbon 51

Neenah 69, Appleton North 49

Neenah 81, Appleton East 68

Neillsville 77, Gilman 27

New Glarus 70, Poynette 65

New Lisbon 80, La Farge 62

New London 69, Waupun 47

Newman Catholic 73, Edgar 59

North Crawford 78, Wonewoc-Center 27

Oconomowoc 61, Watertown 59

Osceola 65, Ladysmith 60

Owen-Withee 70, Loyal 39

Pardeeville 55, Westfield Area 54

Pardeeville 58, Dodgeland 33

Phillips 65, Abbotsford 57

Phillips 65, Butternut 10

Pittsville 68, Tri-County 16

Plum City 73, Cadott 62

Plymouth 75, Reedsburg Area 48

Prairie du Chien 54, River Valley 34

Racine St. Catherine’s 74, Prescott 41

Reedsburg Area 74, Tomah 51

Rib Lake 73, Phillips 70

Rice Lake 73, Altoona 67

River Ridge 58, Pecatonica 40

Seneca 47, North Crawford 38

Shell Lake 56, New Auburn 34

Shell Lake 64, Northwood 57

Shullsburg 81, Orangeville, Ill. 57

Somerset 73, Barron 47

Spencer 67, Auburndale 24

St. Croix Falls 56, Spooner 40

St. Marys Springs 91, New Holstein 57

Stanley-Boyd 59, Regis 51

Tartan, Minn. 52, Hudson 47

Valders 52, Sheboygan Falls 37

Valders 63, Kewaunee 62

Waterford 80, Wilmot Union 78

Waukesha West 65, Kettle Moraine 54

Wauzeka-Steuben 72, Seneca 62

Wauzeka-Steuben 80, Kickapoo 61

Webster 55, Clear Lake 45

West Salem 83, Arcadia 43

Westfield Area 58, Necedah 38

Whitnall 61, Milwaukee Lutheran 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Lakeland vs. Wausau East, ppd.

White Lake vs. Phelps, ppd.

