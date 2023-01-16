The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amery 62, St. Croix Falls 36

Appleton East 68, Oshkosh North 34

Argyle 41, Juda 33

Badger 70, Big Foot 24

Barneveld 50, Monticello 35

Belmont 64, Shullsburg 42

Bloomer 50, Cameron 33

Brookfield Academy 65, Catholic Central 34

Cashton 68, De Soto 23

Chesterton 63, Bader Hillel 10

Clear Lake 49, Webster 30

Colfax 65, Glenwood City 24

Columbus Catholic 51, Northland Lutheran 28

Crivitz 43, Gibraltar 32

Crivitz 44, Saint Thomas Aquinas 13

Darlington 50, Black Hawk 35

Edgar 59, Newman Catholic 52

Edgerton 58, Deerfield 31

Elk Mound 64, Stanley-Boyd 28

Horicon 49, Montello 47

Howards Grove 56, New Holstein 53

Hudson 57, Mosinee 35

Hurley 78, Washburn 49

Kickapoo 57, Wauzeka-Steuben 51

Lakeland 80, Mosinee 46

Lancaster 54, Fennimore 42

Lena 62, Stockbridge 12

Lincoln 61, Augusta 39

Living Word Lutheran 57, Messmer 14

Loyal 49, Columbus Catholic 31

Marion 38, Port Edwards 32

Marshfield 55, Wausau West 45

McDonell Central 79, Luck 13

Menomonie 67, Holmen 29

Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 35, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 24

Milwaukee King 77, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 60

Mineral Point 77, Janesville Parker 24

Neillsville 61, Mondovi 29

New Auburn 53, Lake Holcombe 37

New Berlin Eisenhower 55, South Milwaukee 20

New Glarus 72, Wisconsin Heights 38

New Richmond 68, Osceola 41

North Crawford 39, Seneca 37

Northwestern 76, Rice Lake 62

Northwood 44, Shell Lake 40

Oostburg 53, Reedsville 23

Ozaukee 55, Hilbert 47

Pacelli 58, Greenwood 36

Pecatonica 70, Argyle 40

Phillips 72, Rib Lake 33

Phillips 73, Gilman 53

Port Washington 61, Nicolet 35

Prairie du Chien 75, River Valley 32

Racine Park 61, Milw. Washington 16

Randolph 55, Lourdes Academy 28

Random Lake 64, Campbellsport 44

Reedsville 51, Manitowoc Lutheran 47

Rosholt 58, Weyauwega-Fremont 15

Saint Thomas More 47, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 45

Sheboygan Christian 61, Stockbridge 9

Sheboygan Falls 54, Cedar Grove-Belgium 47

Somerset 54, Osceola 37

South Shore 86, Lac Courte Oreilles 33

Stoughton 57, Sauk Prairie 47

Sun Prairie 54, Madison West 13

Suring 60, Wausaukee 48

Waterford 59, Wilmot Union 38

Watertown 51, Mount Horeb 45

Waukesha West 76, Waukesha North 22

Waupaca 65, Nekoosa 40

Wauwatosa West 68, Mosinee 41

West Bend East 62, Nicolet 60

West De Pere 44, Appleton North 41

West Salem 50, Onalaska 41

Westfield Area 56, Amherst 32

Whitnall 60, Living Word Lutheran 46

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 66, Gillett 20

___

