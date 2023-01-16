The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appleton East 68, Oshkosh North 34

Argyle 41, Juda 33

Barneveld 50, Monticello 35

Belmont 64, Shullsburg 42

Cashton 68, De Soto 23

Clear Lake 49, Webster 30

Colfax 65, Glenwood City 24

Crivitz 44, Saint Thomas Aquinas 13

Edgar 59, Newman Catholic 52

Horicon 49, Montello 47

Howards Grove 56, New Holstein 53

Hudson 57, Mosinee 35

Kickapoo 57, Wauzeka-Steuben 51

Lakeland 80, Mosinee 46

Lena 62, Stockbridge 12

Lincoln 61, Augusta 39

Loyal 49, Columbus Catholic 31

Marshfield 55, Wausau West 45

McDonell Central 79, Luck 13

Milwaukee King 77, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 60

Mineral Point 77, Janesville Parker 24

New Auburn 53, Lake Holcombe 37

New Berlin Eisenhower 55, South Milwaukee 20

New Glarus 72, Wisconsin Heights 38

New Richmond 68, Osceola 41

North Crawford 39, Seneca 37

Northwood 44, Shell Lake 40

Oostburg 53, Reedsville 23

Ozaukee 55, Hilbert 47

Pacelli 58, Greenwood 36

Pecatonica 70, Argyle 40

Phillips 72, Rib Lake 33

Port Washington 61, Nicolet 35

Prairie du Chien 75, River Valley 32

Racine Park 61, Milw. Washington 16

Randolph 55, Lourdes Academy 28

Reedsville 51, Manitowoc Lutheran 47

Saint Thomas More 47, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 45

Somerset 54, Osceola 37

Stoughton 57, Sauk Prairie 47

Sun Prairie 54, Madison West 13

Suring 60, Wausaukee 48

Waterford 59, Wilmot Union 38

Watertown 51, Mount Horeb 45

Waukesha West 76, Waukesha North 22

Waupaca 65, Nekoosa 40

Wauwatosa West 68, Mosinee 41

West Bend East 62, Nicolet 60

West Salem 50, Onalaska 41

___

