The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Algoma 78, Stockbridge 30
Appleton West 58, Stevens Point 57
Bangor 76, New Lisbon 59
Black River Falls 67, Ellsworth 49
Brillion 84, New Holstein 34
Brookfield Academy 74, Heritage Christian 61
Campbellsport 58, Laconia 54
Chilton 70, Two Rivers 60
Crivitz 69, Shiocton 59
Darlington 61, Royall 49
Deerfield 69, Monroe 60
East Troy 74, Jefferson 51
Eau Claire Memorial 81, Chippewa Falls 68
Edgewood 72, Platteville 55
Fall River 66, Tomahawk 45
Florence 75, Gresham Community 22
Fox Valley Lutheran 72, Denmark 69
Germantown 63, West Allis Nathan Hale 56
Hillsboro 66, North Crawford 57
Hortonville 78, Kimberly 75
Howards Grove 53, New Holstein 31
Iowa-Grant 65, Boscobel 63
Janesville Craig 69, Madison East 62
Janesville Craig 70, Sun Prairie 67
Marathon 65, Auburndale 55
Marshfield 58, Brookfield East 39
Necedah 60, New Lisbon 51
Neenah 69, Appleton North 49
Neenah 81, Appleton East 68
New Glarus 70, Poynette 65
New Lisbon 80, La Farge 62
Newman Catholic 73, Edgar 59
Owen-Withee 70, Loyal 39
Pardeeville 55, Westfield Area 54
Phillips 65, Abbotsford 57
Pittsville 68, Tri-County 16
Plum City 73, Cadott 62
Plymouth 75, Reedsburg Area 48
Racine St. Catherine’s 74, Prescott 41
Reedsburg Area 74, Tomah 51
Rice Lake 73, Altoona 67
River Ridge 58, Pecatonica 40
Seneca 47, North Crawford 38
Shell Lake 56, New Auburn 34
Shell Lake 64, Northwood 57
Somerset 73, Barron 47
Stanley-Boyd 59, Regis 51
Valders 52, Sheboygan Falls 37
Valders 63, Kewaunee 62
Waukesha West 65, Kettle Moraine 54
Wauzeka-Steuben 80, Kickapoo 61
Webster 55, Clear Lake 45
West Salem 83, Arcadia 43
Whitnall 61, Milwaukee Lutheran 45
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..