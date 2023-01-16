By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday had a season-high 35 points to go along with 11 assists and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Indiana Pacers 132-119 without Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks played a third consecutive game without their two-time MVP. The Pacers were missing leading scorer and NBA assists leader Tyrese Haliburton for a third straight game due to a left elbow sprain and a mild left knee bone bruise. Myles Turner returned for Indiana after missing three games with back spasms and scored 30 points. Indiana’s T.J. McConnell added a career-high 29 points.

