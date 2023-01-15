The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Antigo 54, Crandon 41

Appleton West 58, Stevens Point 57

Baraboo 79, Watertown 69

Bay Port 91, West De Pere 69

Beaver Dam 74, Waupun 59

Beloit Memorial 87, Madison West 84

Berlin 72, Wild Rose 45

Birchwood 54, Butternut 37

Black Hawk 24, Belmont 21

Black River Falls 67, Ellsworth 49

Blair-Taylor 67, Brookwood 50

Brookfield Academy 74, Heritage Christian 61

Cameron 96, Chequamegon 57

Coleman 52, Laona-Wabeno 42

Columbus Catholic 80, Regis 54

Cumberland 62, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 55

De Pere 54, Wisconsin Lutheran 52

Edgerton 83, Delavan-Darien 36

Edgewood 72, Platteville 55

Glenwood City 70, Independence 46

Grafton 73, Martin Luther 72, OT

Grand View Christian, Iowa 84, Milwaukee Academy of Science 72

Greenfield 81, West Bend West 43

Horicon 77, Valley Christian 23

Janesville Craig 69, Madison East 62

Kaukauna 74, Mosinee 71

Kettle Moraine 72, Lake Country Lutheran 51

La Crescent, Minn. 73, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 55

Madison Memorial 49, Sun Prairie 43

McDonell Central 61, Bloomer 57, OT

McFarland 67, Mount Horeb 65

Melrose-Mindoro 58, Eleva-Strum 19

Middleton 71, Verona Area 53

Milwaukee Riverside University 59, Janesville Parker 57

Minneapolis North, Minn. 101, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 91

Monona Grove 67, Green Bay East 29

Neenah 65, Brookfield East 57

New Glarus 70, Poynette 65

Onalaska 55, Wauwatosa West 44

Oregon 69, Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 55

Oshkosh West 66, Wausau East 62

Park Center, Minn. 91, West Salem 85

Plymouth 75, Reedsburg Area 48

Rice Lake 73, Caledonia, Minn. 67

Roncalli 47, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 35

Saint Croix Central 66, Hayward 24

Saint Francis 64, Catholic Central 49

Sheboygan Area Luth. 58, Sheboygan Falls 47

Slinger 66, Mayville 62

Stoughton 57, Lodi 39

Sun Prairie West 78, Madison La Follette 69

Superior 77, Proctor, Minn. 37

Waunakee 68, St. Cloud Tech, Minn. 59

Westosha Central 52, Howards Grove 46

Xavier 65, Whitefish Bay 52

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..