By JEFF WALLNER

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — Souley Boum and Jack Nunge each scored 16 points and No. 12 Xavier won its 11th straight game with a 80-76 victory over No. 25 Marquette. Nunge had 11 rebounds for his fifth double-double this season and second straight. Six players scored in double figures for Xavier, which at 7-0 is off to its best start ever in Big East play. The Musketeers’ 11-game winning streak is their longest since starting the 2015-16 season 12-0. Tyler Kolek scored 25 points and Oso Ighodaro had 14 for Marquette, which snapped a five-game winning streak.

