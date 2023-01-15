FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (AP) — A saheriff says a driver fleeing a deputy died after crashing his car. Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath says a deputy stopped to check on a car in the town of Aztalan around 10 p.m. Friday. Milbrath says the deputy smelled marijuana and asked the driver to step out of the car, but the man fled from the scene. The sheriff says the deputy lost sight of the vehicle but then spotted smoke and found the suspect vehicle had crashed near Fort Atkinson and appeared to have rolled over several times. He says deputies found the man had no pulse.

