By EVAN GERIKE

Associated Press

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 29 points and Yarden Garzon added 19 to help No. 6 Indiana run to a 93-56 win over Wisconsin. Indiana (16-1, 5-1 Big Ten) shot 55% from the field, including 8-for-20 from beyond the arc, while its defense held Wisconsin (6-12, 2-5) to 35% shooting. The Badgers had no answers for Holmes, who shot 11-for-15 from the field in her 26 minutes. Holmes was part of the Hoosiers’ 50 to 30 advantage in points in the paint. Wisconsin was led by Brooke Schramek’s 13 points and Serah Williams’ 10.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.