By JULIE CARR SMYTH and GARY FIELDS

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s restrictive new election law significantly shortens the window for mailed ballots to be received, even though there’s no evidence that the extended timeline has led to fraud or any other problems. And that change is angering active-duty members of the military and their families because of its potential to disenfranchise them. Former President Donald Trump has promoted a false narrative since losing the 2020 election that fluctuating results caused by late-arriving mail-in ballots are a sign of fraud. In Ohio, Republican lawmakers say that even if Trump’s claims aren’t true, the skepticism those claims have caused among conservatives about the accuracy of election results justifies imposing new limits.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.