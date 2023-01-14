The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Algoma 36, Gibraltar 31
Aquinas 80, Bangor 40
Baraboo 50, Fort Atkinson 47
Blair-Taylor 67, Brookwood 50
Butternut 70, Birchwood 34
De Pere 48, Pulaski 35
Deerfield 50, Markesan 40
Dodgeland 47, Parkview 37
Independence 62, Glenwood City 24
Janesville Craig 61, Madison La Follette 44
Kenosha Christian Life 52, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 16
Kimberly 52, Marshfield 41
Lake Country Lutheran 63, Brookfield Academy 35
Lomira 49, Chilton 40
Madison Abundant Life 71, Cambria-Friesland 31
Madison East 70, Sun Prairie 51
Martin Luther 51, Grafton 40
Middleton 78, Madison Memorial 47
Milton 67, Portage 22
Milwaukee South 68, Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milw Arts 40
New London 56, Shawano 51
Nicolet 48, Milwaukee Madison 37
Platteville 71, Evansville 49
Princeton/Green Lake 44, Johnson Creek 41
Reedsburg Area 67, Monona Grove 54
Rio 69, Wayland Academy 44
Sevastopol 69, Oconto 42
Southern Door 64, GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 44
Stoughton 57, Sauk Prairie 47
Sun Prairie West 111, Beloit Memorial 42
Superior 93, Chippewa Falls 39
The Prairie School 79, Racine Case 13
Verona Area 91, Janesville Parker 17
Watertown 51, Mount Horeb 45
Waunakee 67, Monroe 14
West Allis Nathan Hale 67, West Bend West 56
Wisconsin Lutheran 52, Sheboygan South 41
Wrightstown 63, Xavier 62, 2OT
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..