The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baraboo 79, Watertown 69

Beloit Memorial 87, Madison West 84

Berlin 72, Wild Rose 45

Black Hawk 24, Belmont 21

Blair-Taylor 67, Brookwood 50

Edgerton 83, Delavan-Darien 36

Edgewood 72, Platteville 55

Glenwood City 70, Independence 46

Grafton 73, Martin Luther 72, OT

Greenfield 81, West Bend West 43

Horicon 77, Valley Christian 23

Janesville Craig 69, Madison East 62

Kettle Moraine 72, Lake Country Lutheran 51

Madison Memorial 49, Sun Prairie 43

McDonell Central 61, Bloomer 57, OT

McFarland 67, Mount Horeb 65

Middleton 71, Verona Area 53

Milwaukee Riverside University 59, Janesville Parker 57

Monona Grove 67, Green Bay East 29

Onalaska 55, Wauwatosa West 44

Oregon 69, Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 55

Oshkosh West 66, Wausau East 62

Plymouth 75, Reedsburg Area 48

Rice Lake 73, Caledonia, Minn. 67

Saint Croix Central 66, Hayward 24

Sheboygan Area Luth. 58, Sheboygan Falls 47

Westosha Central 52, Howards Grove 46

Xavier 65, Whitefish Bay 52

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..