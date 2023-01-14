The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beloit Memorial 87, Madison West 84

Berlin 72, Wild Rose 45

Black Hawk 24, Belmont 21

Blair-Taylor 67, Brookwood 50

Edgewood 72, Platteville 55

Horicon 77, Valley Christian 23

McDonell Central 61, Bloomer 57, OT

McFarland 67, Mount Horeb 65

Middleton 71, Verona Area 53

Milwaukee Riverside University 59, Janesville Parker 57

Onalaska 55, Wauwatosa West 44

Oshkosh West 66, Wausau East 62

Plymouth 75, Reedsburg Area 48

Rice Lake 73, Caledonia, Minn. 67

Xavier 65, Whitefish Bay 52

