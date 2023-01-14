The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aquinas 80, Bangor 40
Independence 62, Glenwood City 24
Madison Abundant Life 71, Cambria-Friesland 31
New London 56, Shawano 51
Princeton/Green Lake 44, Johnson Creek 41
Rio 69, Wayland Academy 44
Southern Door 64, GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 44
Verona Area 91, Janesville Parker 17
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..