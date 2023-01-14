The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aquinas 80, Bangor 40

Independence 62, Glenwood City 24

Madison Abundant Life 71, Cambria-Friesland 31

New London 56, Shawano 51

Princeton/Green Lake 44, Johnson Creek 41

Rio 69, Wayland Academy 44

Southern Door 64, GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 44

Verona Area 91, Janesville Parker 17

