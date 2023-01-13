By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican leader of the Wisconsin state Senate has proposed moving to a flat income tax rate of 3.25%. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has vowed to block the proposal circulated Friday. The conflict comes as both sides say they want to tap a state budget surplus to lower taxes. Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu’s proposal would phase in a flat income tax rate by 2026. Income tax rates are currently split into four brackets. Evers says his focus remains on targeting tax cuts to the middle class.

