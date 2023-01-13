By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst believes Aaron Rodgers can still perform “at a very high level.” The Packers are waiting to hear whether the four-time MVP quarterback wants to play next season. Rodgers said after a season-ending loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday that he’d take some time to decide whether to return. The 39-year-old didn’t approach the MVP form of his 2020 and 2021 campaigns this season. The Packers went 8-9.

