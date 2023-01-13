The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aquinas 74, Caledonia, Minn. 64

Arrowhead 82, Mukwonago 73

Ashwaubenon 81, Pulaski 74

Bangor 52, Royall 41

Bay Port 76, Sheboygan South 50

Bruce 75, Birchwood 42

Cashton 79, Wonewoc-Center 24

Catholic Memorial 52, Kettle Moraine 34

Clayton 54, Flambeau 49

De Pere 75, Sheboygan North 44

DeForest 81, Monroe 64

Eau Claire Memorial 81, Chippewa Falls 68

Elkhorn Area 65, Burlington 52

Fond du Lac 67, Neenah 63

Frederic 47, Clear Lake 34

Gillett 58, Laona-Wabeno 53

Grafton 66, Hartford Union 61

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 69, Peshtigo 61

Hudson 62, Eau Claire North 32

Ithaca 68, De Soto 66

Kenosha Indian Trail 65, Racine Case 55

Kewaunee 80, Sevastopol 40

Kimberly 61, Appleton North 35

La Crosse Central 82, Sparta 42

La Crosse Logan 73, Holmen 58

Lake Holcombe 57, New Auburn 51

Little Chute 74, Marinette 23

Luther 76, Prescott 59

Marathon 65, Auburndale 55

Marion 48, Tigerton 44

Marshfield 73, Wausau West 57

Milwaukee Juneau 66, Milwaukee School of Languages 41

Milwaukee South 48, Milwaukee Pulaski 45

Mosinee 76, Lakeland 65

Muskego 61, Oconomowoc 43

New London 77, Menasha 64

Northland Pines 54, Antigo 10

Oak Creek 86, Kenosha Tremper 65

Pacelli 66, Crandon 54

Pewaukee 82, New Berlin West 40

Pius XI Catholic 83, New Berlin Eisenhower 60

Port Washington 84, West Bend West 44

River Falls 73, Menomonie 51

Sauk Prairie 59, Richland Center 31

Shorewood 69, Brown Deer 62

South Milwaukee 71, West Allis Central 69

Southern Door 55, Gibraltar 47

Stratford 57, Assumption 43

Turtle Lake 66, Luck 55

Union Grove 72, Delavan-Darien 27

Unity 48, Grantsburg 39

West De Pere 86, Green Bay West 49

West Salem 83, Arcadia 43

Westosha Central 73, Badger 60

Whitefish Bay 61, Slinger 42

Whitnall 61, Milwaukee Lutheran 45

Wisconsin Lutheran 97, Greendale 51

Xavier 92, Green Bay East 33

