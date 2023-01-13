The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Antigo 52, Rhinelander 49

Drummond 45, Washburn 30

Eleva-Strum 41, Glenwood City 23

Grantsburg 42, Unity 39

Kettle Moraine 53, Catholic Memorial 31

Kickapoo 57, Wauzeka-Steuben 51

Living Word Lutheran 64, Heritage Christian 34

Marinette 47, Little Chute 31

Marion 22, Tigerton 11

Milwaukee Golda Meir 63, Milwaukee Vincent 14

Monona Grove 84, Madison East 50

Niagara 56, Oneida Nation 44

Oregon 50, DeForest 26

Pius XI Catholic 46, New Berlin Eisenhower 40

Racine Park 71, Racine Horlick 55

Solon Springs 65, Lac Courte Oreilles 30

Stevens Point 72, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 44

Turtle Lake 63, Luck 25

Wautoma 51, Nekoosa 9

Westosha Central 42, Badger 31

Wild Rose 57, Pittsville 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..