MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers plans to appoint a former Democratic legislator to lead Wisconsin’s parole commission. Evers’ office announced Friday that he plans to pick former state Sen. Jon Erpenbach to lead the panel. Erpenbach was first elected to the state Senate in 1999. He retired on Jan. 3. He inherits a commission that was rocked by Republican criticism last year after then-chairman John Tate decided to parole a convicted murderer who had served less than half of his sentence. Tate rescinded the plan at Evers’ request and resigned weeks later.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.