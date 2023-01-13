MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has appointed a southwestern Wisconsin farmer to the state Department of Natural Resources policy board. The governor announced Wednesday that he has picked Paul Buhr of Viroqua to replace William Bruins, who resigned effective at the end of 2022. Buhr owned and operated Rabur Holsteins for 45 years. He has won the Wisconsin Master Agriculturist Award and currently serves on the Vernon County Holstein Board. He also currently serves on the Wisconsin Technical College System Board. He will resign from that position before taking his spot on the DNR board.

