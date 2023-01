MADISON, Wis. (AP) — In a story published Jan. 11, 2023, about an appointment to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources policy board, The Associated Press erroneously characterized the end of board member William Bruins’ term. Bruins resigned effective at the end of 2022; his term did not expire.

