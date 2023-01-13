By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Andrew McCutchen is returning to the Pittsburgh Pirates. A person with knowledge of the agreement tells the Associated Press the veteran centerfielder has agreed to a one-year deal with the club. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement is pending the completion of a physical. The 36-year-old McCutchen spent his first nine seasons in the majors with Pittsburgh from 2009-17, making five All-Star teams and winning the National League Most Valuable Player Award in 2013.

