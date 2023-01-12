By HARM VENHUIZEN

Associated Press/Report for America

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans are looking to again allow therapists, social workers and counselors to try to change their LGBTQ clients’ gender identities and sexual orientations, a scientifically discredited practice known as conversion therapy. A licensing board under Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ administration passed a ban on conversion therapy in 2020. The Republican-controlled Legislature’s rules committee blocked it then and was poised to do so again Thursday. Implementing a temporary ban allows Republican lawmakers to avoid a veto from Evers. LGBTQ rights advocates oppose the practice, citing research suggesting it can increase the risk of suicide and depression.

