BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams-Friendship 50, Mauston 31
Alma/Pepin 49, Eleva-Strum 34
Almond-Bancroft 62, Elcho 52
Amery 77, Webster 55
Amherst 60, Manawa 54
Baldwin-Woodville 74, Turtle Lake 42
Barneveld 69, Argyle 25
Barron 63, Spooner 36
Beaver Dam 75, Baraboo 68
Belleville 58, New Glarus 56
Benton 77, Cassville 48
Big Foot 71, Brodhead 50
Birchwood 76, Lake Holcombe 66
Black Hawk 48, Albany 42
Bloomer 58, Thorp 49
Bonduel 65, Iola-Scandinavia 44
Bowler 69, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 29
Boyceville 65, Elmwood/Plum City 48
Brillion 84, New Holstein 34
Cambria-Friesland 79, Madison Country Day 44
Central Wisconsin Christian 63, Randolph 58
Chilton 70, Two Rivers 60
Cochrane-Fountain City 56, Lincoln 49
Colby 68, Neillsville 61
Coleman 56, Suring 20
Columbus 47, Lodi 40
Columbus Catholic 69, Greenwood 24
Cornell 52, Lac Courte Oreilles 50
Cristo Rey Jesuit 54, Tenor/Veritas Co-op 50
Cuba City 79, Fennimore 56
Cumberland 54, Hayward 45
Darlington 73, Mineral Point 70, OT
DeForest 65, Portage 64
Dodgeville 70, Lancaster 42
Drummond 67, South Shore 34
Durand 60, Glenwood City 44
East Troy 74, Jefferson 51
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 71, Augusta 66
Edgerton 81, Clinton 44
Elk Mound 69, Colfax 51
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 51, Sheboygan Area Luth. 49
Evansville 58, Whitewater 46
Fall Creek 80, McDonell Central 76
Fox Valley Lutheran 87, Luxemburg-Casco 38
Frederic 68, Winter 67
Freedom 55, Oconto Falls 45
Germantown 63, West Allis Nathan Hale 56
Highland 68, Belmont 35
Howards Grove 91, Mishicot 37
Iowa-Grant 65, Boscobel 63
Janesville Craig 70, Sun Prairie 67
Janesville Parker 58, Beloit Memorial 47
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 97, Ripon 66
Kewaskum 67, Winneconne 49
Kiel 61, Roncalli 41
Kohler 93, Cedar Grove-Belgium 78
Ladysmith 72, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 32
Lake Holcombe 75, Cornell 57
Lake Mills 60, Lakeside Lutheran 49
Luther 67, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 53
Madison East 71, Verona Area 65
Madison Memorial 85, Madison West 50
Manitowoc Lutheran 71, Hilbert 48
Marquette University 84, Brookfield East 58
Martin Luther 70, Catholic Central 45
McFarland 73, Turner 59
Melrose-Mindoro 55, Gilmanton 20
Middleton 70, Sun Prairie West 63
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 88, Waukesha North 64
Mondovi 74, Spring Valley 49
Mountain Top Academy 76, Waukesha Christian 32
Niagara 76, Goodman/Pembine 67
North Crawford 66, Hillsboro 57
Northland Lutheran 71, White Lake 50
Northwestern 71, Cameron 63
Notre Dame 67, Green Bay Southwest 56
Oakfield 52, Princeton/Green Lake 41
Omro 67, Lourdes Academy 42
Oostburg 68, Random Lake 50
Osceola 68, Prescott 56
Osseo-Fairchild 75, Cadott 63
Owen-Withee 70, Loyal 39
Ozaukee 74, Sheboygan Christian 58
Pacelli 67, Wild Rose 39
Pittsville 55, Port Edwards 49
Platteville 53, Prairie du Chien 37
Plymouth 60, Waupun 49
Potosi 69, Shullsburg 23
Poynette 57, Watertown Luther Prep 55
Prairie Farm 55, New Auburn 45
Racine Lutheran 64, Shoreland Lutheran 61
Racine St. Catherine’s 97, Dominican 81
Reedsburg Area 74, Tomah 51
Reedsville 72, St. Mary Catholic 68
Richland Center 54, River Valley 39
Saint Thomas Aquinas 69, Lena 48
Saint Thomas More 65, Saint Francis 35
Sauk Prairie 62, Watertown 59
Shiocton 96, Menominee Indian 57
Siren 54, Clear Lake 45
Solon Springs 79, Hurley 47
Southwestern 66, Riverdale 39
Spencer 66, Gilman 45
St. Croix Falls 65, Ashland 62
Sturgeon Bay 58, Algoma 35
University Lake/Trinity 39, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 17
Valders 52, Sheboygan Falls 37
Waterloo 55, Wisconsin Heights 48
Wausaukee 56, Oneida Nation 51
Wautoma 79, Nekoosa 59
Wauwatosa East 76, Menomonee Falls 68
Westby 66, Black River Falls 54
Whitehall 87, Independence 45
Wisconsin Dells 79, Westfield Area 46
Wrightstown 74, Waupaca 55
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy vs. Milwaukee Excellence Charter, ccd.
Milwaukee Early View vs. Eastbrook Academy, ccd.
