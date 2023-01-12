The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 54, Black Hawk 20
Algoma 54, Gresham Community 32
Almond-Bancroft 56, Elcho 14
Assumption 51, Stratford 36
Athens 60, Prentice 42
Auburndale 52, Marathon 48
Baldwin-Woodville 44, Saint Croix Central 39
Brookfield Academy 73, Messmer 31
Brookfield Central 45, Hamilton 33
Brookfield East 46, Oak Creek 25
Brookfield East 58, Wauwatosa West 19
Burlington 54, Elkhorn Area 44
Cashton 38, Wonewoc-Center 19
Coleman 61, Menominee Indian 49
Darlington 58, Lancaster 46
Drummond 45, Webster 35
Edgar 59, Newman Catholic 52
Flambeau 51, Lac Courte Oreilles 38
Florence 58, Crystal Falls Forest Park, Mich. 33
Freedom 66, Oconto Falls 25
Germantown 83, West Allis Nathan Hale 49
Gillett 34, Gibraltar 33
Grantsburg 66, Northwood 36
Hillsboro 68, New Lisbon 18
Holmen 59, La Crosse Logan 55
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 76, Milwaukee School of Languages 28
Ladysmith 41, Hayward 34
Lake Country Lutheran 62, Kenosha Christian Life 18
Lake Holcombe 66, Birchwood 23
Lourdes Academy 74, Fall River 23
Luther 56, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 28
Martin Luther 59, Catholic Central 35
Menasha 63, Green Bay East 16
Menomonee Falls 68, Wauwatosa East 58
Menomonee Falls Calvary Baptist 19, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 10
Milwaukee Academy of Science 75, Beloit Memorial 46
Milwaukee DSHA 59, Brookfield East 21
Milwaukee Golda Meir 70, Milwaukee Riverside University 63
Monroe 56, Evansville 49
New Richmond 68, Rice Lake 56
North Fond du Lac 35, Berlin 20
Pacelli 58, Greenwood 36
Parkview 66, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 22
Poynette 57, Watertown Luther Prep 55
Reedsburg Area 54, Sauk Prairie 50
Rio 69, Tri-County 31
Saint Joan Antida 38, Cristo Rey Jesuit 29
Shorewood 73, Waukesha North 26
University Lake 33, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 17
University School of Milwaukee 76, Saint Francis 44
Viroqua 51, Seneca 45
West De Pere 48, New London 47
West Salem 73, Arcadia 38
Whitehall 59, Black River Falls 43
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 69, Oakfield 41
Winter 47, Frederic 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Chequamegon vs. Abbotsford, ccd.
Green Bay West vs. Seymour, ccd.
Milwaukee Early View vs. Eastbrook Academy, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..