GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 54, Black Hawk 20

Algoma 54, Gresham Community 32

Almond-Bancroft 56, Elcho 14

Assumption 51, Stratford 36

Athens 60, Prentice 42

Auburndale 52, Marathon 48

Baldwin-Woodville 44, Saint Croix Central 39

Brookfield Academy 73, Messmer 31

Brookfield Central 45, Hamilton 33

Brookfield East 46, Oak Creek 25

Brookfield East 58, Wauwatosa West 19

Burlington 54, Elkhorn Area 44

Cashton 38, Wonewoc-Center 19

Coleman 61, Menominee Indian 49

Darlington 58, Lancaster 46

Drummond 45, Webster 35

Edgar 59, Newman Catholic 52

Flambeau 51, Lac Courte Oreilles 38

Florence 58, Crystal Falls Forest Park, Mich. 33

Freedom 66, Oconto Falls 25

Germantown 83, West Allis Nathan Hale 49

Gillett 34, Gibraltar 33

Grantsburg 66, Northwood 36

Hillsboro 68, New Lisbon 18

Holmen 59, La Crosse Logan 55

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 76, Milwaukee School of Languages 28

Ladysmith 41, Hayward 34

Lake Country Lutheran 62, Kenosha Christian Life 18

Lake Holcombe 66, Birchwood 23

Lourdes Academy 74, Fall River 23

Luther 56, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 28

Martin Luther 59, Catholic Central 35

Menasha 63, Green Bay East 16

Menomonee Falls 68, Wauwatosa East 58

Menomonee Falls Calvary Baptist 19, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 10

Milwaukee Academy of Science 75, Beloit Memorial 46

Milwaukee DSHA 59, Brookfield East 21

Milwaukee Golda Meir 70, Milwaukee Riverside University 63

Monroe 56, Evansville 49

New Richmond 68, Rice Lake 56

North Fond du Lac 35, Berlin 20

Pacelli 58, Greenwood 36

Parkview 66, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 22

Poynette 57, Watertown Luther Prep 55

Reedsburg Area 54, Sauk Prairie 50

Rio 69, Tri-County 31

Saint Joan Antida 38, Cristo Rey Jesuit 29

Shorewood 73, Waukesha North 26

University Lake 33, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 17

University School of Milwaukee 76, Saint Francis 44

Viroqua 51, Seneca 45

West De Pere 48, New London 47

West Salem 73, Arcadia 38

Whitehall 59, Black River Falls 43

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 69, Oakfield 41

Winter 47, Frederic 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Chequamegon vs. Abbotsford, ccd.

Green Bay West vs. Seymour, ccd.

Milwaukee Early View vs. Eastbrook Academy, ccd.

