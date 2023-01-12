The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alma/Pepin 49, Eleva-Strum 34
Baldwin-Woodville 74, Turtle Lake 42
Benton 77, Cassville 48
Birchwood 76, Lake Holcombe 66
Black Hawk 48, Albany 42
Chilton 70, Two Rivers 60
Coleman 56, Suring 20
Columbus 47, Lodi 40
Columbus Catholic 69, Greenwood 24
Cornell 52, Lac Courte Oreilles 50
Cuba City 79, Fennimore 56
Darlington 73, Mineral Point 70, OT
DeForest 65, Portage 64
Dodgeville 70, Lancaster 42
Durand 60, Glenwood City 44
Edgerton 81, Clinton 44
Elk Mound 69, Colfax 51
Fall Creek 80, McDonell Central 76
Fox Valley Lutheran 87, Luxemburg-Casco 38
Frederic 68, Winter 67
Highland 68, Belmont 35
Howards Grove 91, Mishicot 39
Janesville Parker 58, Beloit Memorial 47
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 97, Ripon 66
Kewaskum 67, Winneconne 49
Kohler 93, Cedar Grove-Belgium 78
Lake Holcombe 75, Cornell 57
Lake Mills 60, Lakeside Lutheran 49
Luther 67, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 53
Manitowoc Lutheran 71, Hilbert 48
Martin Luther 70, Catholic Central 45
McFarland 73, Turner 59
Melrose-Mindoro 55, Gilmanton 20
Middleton 70, Sun Prairie West 64
Mountain Top Academy 76, Waukesha Christian 32
Notre Dame 67, Green Bay Southwest 56
Oakfield 52, Princeton/Green Lake 41
Omro 67, Lourdes Academy 42
Oostburg 68, Random Lake 50
Pacelli 67, Wild Rose 39
Pittsville 55, Port Edwards 49
Platteville 53, Prairie du Chien 37
Potosi 69, Shullsburg 23
Prairie Farm 55, New Auburn 45
Racine Lutheran 64, Shoreland Lutheran 61
Racine St. Catherine’s 97, Dominican 81
Saint Thomas More 65, Saint Francis 35
Sauk Prairie 62, Watertown 59
Solon Springs 46, Hurley 26
Southwestern 66, Riverdale 39
St. Croix Falls 65, Ashland 52
Sturgeon Bay 58, Algoma 35
Wautoma 79, Nekoosa 59
Wisconsin Dells 79, Westfield Area 46
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy vs. Milwaukee Excellence Charter, ccd.
Milwaukee Early View vs. Eastbrook Academy, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..