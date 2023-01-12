The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alma/Pepin 49, Eleva-Strum 34

Baldwin-Woodville 74, Turtle Lake 42

Benton 77, Cassville 48

Birchwood 76, Lake Holcombe 66

Black Hawk 48, Albany 42

Chilton 70, Two Rivers 60

Coleman 56, Suring 20

Columbus 47, Lodi 40

Columbus Catholic 69, Greenwood 24

Cornell 52, Lac Courte Oreilles 50

Cuba City 79, Fennimore 56

Darlington 73, Mineral Point 70, OT

DeForest 65, Portage 64

Dodgeville 70, Lancaster 42

Durand 60, Glenwood City 44

Edgerton 81, Clinton 44

Elk Mound 69, Colfax 51

Fall Creek 80, McDonell Central 76

Fox Valley Lutheran 87, Luxemburg-Casco 38

Frederic 68, Winter 67

Highland 68, Belmont 35

Howards Grove 91, Mishicot 39

Janesville Parker 58, Beloit Memorial 47

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 97, Ripon 66

Kewaskum 67, Winneconne 49

Kohler 93, Cedar Grove-Belgium 78

Lake Holcombe 75, Cornell 57

Lake Mills 60, Lakeside Lutheran 49

Luther 67, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 53

Manitowoc Lutheran 71, Hilbert 48

Martin Luther 70, Catholic Central 45

McFarland 73, Turner 59

Melrose-Mindoro 55, Gilmanton 20

Middleton 70, Sun Prairie West 64

Mountain Top Academy 76, Waukesha Christian 32

Notre Dame 67, Green Bay Southwest 56

Oakfield 52, Princeton/Green Lake 41

Omro 67, Lourdes Academy 42

Oostburg 68, Random Lake 50

Pacelli 67, Wild Rose 39

Pittsville 55, Port Edwards 49

Platteville 53, Prairie du Chien 37

Potosi 69, Shullsburg 23

Prairie Farm 55, New Auburn 45

Racine Lutheran 64, Shoreland Lutheran 61

Racine St. Catherine’s 97, Dominican 81

Saint Thomas More 65, Saint Francis 35

Sauk Prairie 62, Watertown 59

Solon Springs 46, Hurley 26

Southwestern 66, Riverdale 39

St. Croix Falls 65, Ashland 52

Sturgeon Bay 58, Algoma 35

Wautoma 79, Nekoosa 59

Wisconsin Dells 79, Westfield Area 46

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy vs. Milwaukee Excellence Charter, ccd.

Milwaukee Early View vs. Eastbrook Academy, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..