The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brookfield East 46, Oak Creek 25

Brookfield East 58, Wauwatosa West 19

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 76, Milwaukee School of Languages 28

Lake Holcombe 66, Birchwood 23

Martin Luther 59, Catholic Central 35

Menomonee Falls Calvary Baptist 19, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 10

Milwaukee Golda Meir 70, Milwaukee Riverside University 63

Saint Joan Antida 38, Cristo Rey Jesuit 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Chequamegon vs. Abbotsford, ccd.

Green Bay West vs. Seymour, ccd.

Milwaukee Early View vs. Eastbrook Academy, ccd.

