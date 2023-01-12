By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) — Gabe Vincent scored a career-best 28 points, Bam Adebayo had 24 points and 12 rebounds, and the Miami Heat beat the Milwaukee Bucks 108-102 in a matchup of short-handed teams. Jimmy Butler had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Heat, who got 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists from Victor Oladipo. Max Strus had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Miami. The Heat were without starters Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin. Jrue Holiday had 24 points and 11 assists for the Bucks. They were without Giannis Antetokounmpo, Grayson Allen, Khris Middleton, Serge Ibaka and Joe Ingles.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.