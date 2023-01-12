AMES, Iowa (AP) — Former Wisconsin cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat has been hired to coach the same position at Iowa State and the Cyclones went to the small-college ranks to bring in Jordan Langs as running backs coach and special teams coordinator. ISU coach Matt Campbell has one more staff position to fill. Poteat was at Wisconsin the past two seasons but was not retained by new coach Luke Fickell. He replaces Matt Caponi. Caponi is the new defensive coordinator at North Texas. Langs started the NAIA program at Indiana Wesleyan in 2016 and was head coach six seasons.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.