By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Oso Ighodaro scored 19 points and showed some uncharacteristic free-throw accuracy down the stretch as No. 25 Marquette defeated No. 6 UConn 82-76 on Wednesday for its fifth consecutive victory. Marquette erased an early 11-point deficit and outscored UConn 49-39 over the final 20 minutes to continue its recent trend of second-half surges. The Golden Eagles have trailed at halftime in each of their last three wins. The Golden Eagles have shot 62.5% after halftime in those three games. UConn has lost three of its last four.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.