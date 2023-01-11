SPARTA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say icy conditions have led to slideoffs and other crashes in western Wisconsin and led to the closure of a 7-mile stretch of Interstate 94. The Wisconsin State Patrol closed the interstate in Monroe County at 5 a.m. shortly after a crash blocked both eastbound lanes. Westbound lanes reopened later in the morning but eastbound lanes remained closed in the late afternoon. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office shortly after 2 p.m. issued a statement saying law enforcement agencies had responded to at least 13 crashes including one with minor injuries and at least 11 slide offs with no damage.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.