By The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is sidelined with a non-COVID-19 illness and will not play Wednesday night against Milwaukee. Coach Nate McMillan says Young woke up not feeling well. Rookie AJ Griffin is likely to start in Young’s spot. He has a big role to fill considering Young leads the Hawks and ranks ninth in the NBA with a 27.5 scoring average. The two-time All-Star is second in the league in assists with 9.8 per game. Griffin has averaged 9.9 points in his first season out of Duke. It is the fifth game Young has missed this season due to injury or illness. The Hawks are 2-2 without him. Atlanta has lost 14 of its last 22 games and is ninth in the Eastern Conference standings.

