RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Racine police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who’s a suspect in a New Year’s shooting at a bar that left two people dead, including the owner. Authorities said Monday that 24-year-old Abdullah Rashada is wanted for first-degree intentional homicide in the Jan. 1 shooting at Rerun’s Lounge. The shooting killed the bar’s owner, 66-year-old Avery T. Stewart, and 56-year-old Billy R. Petty, both of Racine. The U.S. Marshals Service says Rashada is considered armed and dangerous and has violent tendencies. Rashada is known to go by “AJ” and has ties to Wisconsin and Illinois. He’s being sought by the Racine Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service.

