By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

No. 11 Kansas State has made quick gains under new coach Jerome Tang. The Wildcats went from unranked to the verge of the top 10 in Monday’s latest AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll. Kansas State is ranked for the first time since the 2018-19 season entering Tuesday’s game against Oklahoma State and Saturday’s game against No. 17 TCU. The national schedule includes multiple matchups of ranked teams. That includes No. 2 Kansas meeting No. 14 Iowa State in the Big 12 and No. 4 Alabama facing No. 15 Arkansas in the Southeastern Conference.

