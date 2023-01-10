The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almond-Bancroft 45, Loyal 32

Appleton North 68, Oshkosh West 43

Audubon Tech and Communication 106, Milw. Bay View 59

Barneveld 65, Parkview 58

Birchwood 76, Lake Holcombe 66

Colby 83, Abbotsford 61

Coleman 80, Wausaukee 42

Colfax 62, Prairie Farm 45

Columbus 85, Marshall 51

Cumberland 68, Spring Valley 58

Durand 66, Cochrane-Fountain City 47

Eau Claire Memorial 89, Menomonie 54

Elcho 82, White Lake 61

Fall Creek 46, Elk Mound 45

Fennimore 42, Southwestern 37

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 77, Two Rivers 67

Greenwood 50, Gilman 49

Highland 50, Argyle 38

Lac Courte Oreilles 86, Mellen 45

Manitowoc Lincoln 68, Green Bay Southwest 58

Martin Luther 70, Adams-Friendship 53

Martin Luther 77, The Prairie School 63

Menasha 66, West De Pere 64

Menominee Indian 60, Oneida Nation 39

Milwaukee Hamilton 115, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 59

Milwaukee School of Languages 74, Tenor/Veritas 28

Milwaukee South 76, Milwaukee Madison 62

Mishicot 73, Sevastopol 49

NE Wis. Christian Home School 61, Saint Thomas Aquinas 45

Neillsville 84, Independence 43

New Glarus 69, Black Hawk 19

Osceola 59, Ellsworth 36

Owen-Withee 57, Thorp 29

Ozaukee 73, University Lake/Trinity 51

Pardeeville 90, Fuller Collegiate 66

Port Washington 80, Marathon 65

Poynette 68, Belleville 67

Prentice 58, Rib Lake 54

Randolph 56, Waterloo 44

Richland Center 51, Lancaster 49

River Ridge 72, Boscobel 33

Seymour 52, Green Bay East 26

Shawano 68, Green Bay West 41

Shell Lake 56, New Auburn 34

Shullsburg 70, Cassville 50

South Shore 60, Butternut 30

St. Marys Springs 87, North Fond du Lac 32

Stanley-Boyd 59, Cadott 56

Tigerton 60, Lena 29

Wautoma 74, Wild Rose 30

Westfield Area 67, Amherst 63

Weyauwega-Fremont 64, Rosholt 34

Whitnall 70, South Milwaukee 47

Wilmot Union 78, Round Lake, Ill. 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..