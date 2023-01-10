The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 75, Faith Christian 37
Albany 64, Johnson Creek 16
Algoma 61, Green Bay East 20
Assumption 60, Rhinelander 33
Athens 82, Nekoosa 27
Auburndale 55, Adams-Friendship 48
Augustine Prep 69, Saint Joan Antida 18
Belmont 74, Wauzeka-Steuben 46
Bonduel 53, Stratford 36
Brookwood 68, Coulee Christian-Providence 15
Campbellsport 46, Milw. Washington 40
Cashton 61, Viroqua 33
Coleman 61, Menominee, Mich. 49
Crandon 53, Florence 20
Darlington 58, Lancaster 46
Deerfield 76, Hustisford 38
Drummond 55, Frederic 15
East Troy 48, Clinton 40
Edgewood 62, Middleton 43
Flambeau 46, Bruce 28
Florence 57, Suring 50
Fox Valley Lutheran 59, Menasha 33
Grantsburg 62, Shell Lake 30
Horicon 60, Cambria-Friesland 45
Hudson 58, Ellsworth 33
Hurley 66, Mercer 27
Iowa-Grant 52, Benton 44
Kickapoo 57, Boscobel 47
La Crosse Central 63, Eau Claire Memorial 60
Lena 40, Niagara 34
Marathon 53, Prentice 23
Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 60, Milw. Bay View 45
Mount Horeb 51, Fall River 34
Newman Catholic 56, Northland Lutheran 28
North Fond du Lac 63, St. Marys Springs 37
Ripon 42, Princeton/Green Lake 31
Seymour 46, Clintonville 29
Solon Springs 41, Drummond 39
Sparta 82, Arcadia 44
Spooner 49, Washburn 42
St. Croix Falls 49, Baldwin-Woodville 39
St. Marys Springs 42, Oakfield 34
Stockbridge 29, Marion 25
Suring 56, Gillett 47
Three Lakes 51, Goodman/Pembine 8
Valley Christian 65, Bowler 59
Wausaukee 47, Crivitz 46
West Allis Central 70, Milwaukee South 39
Westfield Area 73, Marathon 27
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 60, Markesan 47
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 59, Chippewa Falls 42
Woodbury, Minn. 55, River Falls 54
___
