By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers wants to think it over for a while before the four-time MVP decides whether he wants to return to the Green Bay Packers for a 19th season. The 39-year-old quarterback also noted the choice isn’t solely his to make. The Packers have to want him back. Rodgers’ future is the biggest issue facing the Packers as they move forward now that a 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions has kept them out of the playoffs to end a string of three straight postseason berths. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said after Sunday night’s game that he “absolutely” wants Rodgers back.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.