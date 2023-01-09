The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appleton North 68, Oshkosh West 43

Audubon Tech and Communication 106, Milw. Bay View 59

Birchwood 76, Lake Holcombe 66

Colby 83, Abbotsford 61

Coleman 80, Wausaukee 42

Colfax 62, Prairie Farm 45

Cumberland 68, Spring Valley 58

Eau Claire Memorial 89, Menomonie 54

Fall Creek 46, Elk Mound 45

Fennimore 42, Southwestern 37

Greenwood 50, Gilman 49

Lac Courte Oreilles 86, Mellen 45

Manitowoc Lincoln 68, Green Bay Southwest 58

Martin Luther 70, Adams-Friendship 53

Martin Luther 77, The Prairie School 63

Menasha 66, West De Pere 64

Menominee Indian 60, Oneida Nation 39

Milwaukee School of Languages 74, Tenor/Veritas 28

Milwaukee South 76, Milwaukee Madison 62

Mishicot 73, Sevastopol 49

NE Wis. Christian Home School 61, Saint Thomas Aquinas 45

Neillsville 84, Independence 43

New Glarus 69, Black Hawk 19

Osceola 59, Ellsworth 36

Owen-Withee 57, Thorp 29

Ozaukee 73, University Lake/Trinity 51

Port Washington 80, Marathon 65

Poynette 68, Belleville 67

Prentice 58, Rib Lake 54

Richland Center 51, Lancaster 49

Shell Lake 56, New Auburn 34

Shullsburg 70, Cassville 50

St. Marys Springs 87, North Fond du Lac 32

Stanley-Boyd 59, Cadott 56

Tigerton 60, Lena 29

Wautoma 74, Wild Rose 30

Westfield Area 67, Amherst 63

Weyauwega-Fremont 64, Rosholt 34

Whitnall 70, South Milwaukee 47

Wilmot Union 78, Round Lake, Ill. 41

