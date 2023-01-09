The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 75, Faith Christian 37

Albany 64, Johnson Creek 16

Algoma 61, Green Bay East 20

Assumption 60, Rhinelander 33

Athens 82, Nekoosa 27

Auburndale 55, Adams-Friendship 48

Augustine Prep 69, Saint Joan Antida 18

Belmont 74, Wauzeka-Steuben 46

Campbellsport 46, Milw. Washington 40

Cashton 61, Viroqua 33

Coleman 61, Menominee, Mich. 49

Crandon 53, Florence 20

Darlington 58, Lancaster 46

Drummond 55, Frederic 15

East Troy 48, Clinton 40

Edgewood 62, Middleton 43

Florence 57, Suring 50

Fox Valley Lutheran 59, Menasha 33

Grantsburg 62, Shell Lake 30

Hudson 58, Ellsworth 33

Hurley 66, Mercer 27

Iowa-Grant 52, Benton 44

Kickapoo 57, Boscobel 47

La Crosse Central 63, Eau Claire Memorial 60

Lena 40, Niagara 34

Marathon 53, Prentice 23

Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 60, Milw. Bay View 45

Newman Catholic 56, Northland Lutheran 28

North Fond du Lac 63, St. Marys Springs 37

Seymour 46, Clintonville 29

Solon Springs 41, Drummond 39

Sparta 82, Arcadia 44

St. Croix Falls 49, Baldwin-Woodville 39

St. Marys Springs 42, Oakfield 34

Stockbridge 29, Marion 25

Suring 56, Gillett 47

Three Lakes 51, Goodman/Pembine 8

Valley Christian 65, Bowler 59

Wausaukee 47, Crivitz 46

West Allis Central 70, Milwaukee South 39

Westfield Area 73, Marathon 27

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 60, Markesan 47

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 59, Chippewa Falls 42

Woodbury, Minn. 55, River Falls 54

