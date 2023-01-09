The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appleton North 68, Oshkosh West 43
Eau Claire Memorial 89, Menomonie 54
Martin Luther 70, Adams-Friendship 53
Martin Luther 77, The Prairie School 63
Milw. Bay View 60, Audubon Tech and Communication 58
Milwaukee School of Languages 74, Tenor/Veritas 28
Port Washington 80, Marathon 65
St. Marys Springs 87, North Fond du Lac 32
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..