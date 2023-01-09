By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

Left-handed pitcher Wade Miley says he’s feeling healthy again on his return to Milwaukee and is eager to match the success he had during his last stint with the Brewers. Miley went 5-2 with a 2.57 ERA in 16 starts with Milwaukee in 2018 as the Brewers won the NL Central title and reached Game 7 of the NL Championship Series. He had a 1.23 ERA in four postseason starts that year. The 36-year-old will likely fill a spot in a rotation anchored by 2021 Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff.

